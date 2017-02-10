To Oppose Trump, Jews Must Join the F...

To Oppose Trump, Jews Must Join the Fight Against Fascism and Zionism

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Counterpunch

In potentially the biggest con ever executed, Donald Trump, a billionaire real estate mogul and reality TV show celebrity, ascended to the most powerful position in the world - the Presidency of the United States of America. Throughout his election campaign and since his inauguration, Trump has displayed authoritarian rhetoric and tendencies that have begged the question - is the new Republican regime a form of fascism? To determine whether a regime or politician is fascist in nature it is useful to examine Umberto Eco's essay "Ur-Fascism" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitefish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th... Jan 30 ANTIFA 1
Clown Richard Spencers Top 10 Knockout Songs Jan 30 ANTIFA 1
News Man charged with assault on 9-month-old boy (Aug '08) Jan '17 justiceforall 16
News Armed neo-Nazi march in Montana postponed - ove... Jan '17 ANTIFA 1
News Small-Town Montana Residents Organize To Oppose... (Nov '14) Jan '17 ANTIFA is GOD 4
News Montana rabbi speaks out on anti-Semitic harass... Jan '17 ANTIFA IS GREAT 6
Review: Mary Dana Mohr Counseling (Jul '11) Dec '16 Steve 19
See all Whitefish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitefish Forum Now

Whitefish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitefish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Whitefish, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC