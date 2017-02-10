To Oppose Trump, Jews Must Join the Fight Against Fascism and Zionism
In potentially the biggest con ever executed, Donald Trump, a billionaire real estate mogul and reality TV show celebrity, ascended to the most powerful position in the world - the Presidency of the United States of America. Throughout his election campaign and since his inauguration, Trump has displayed authoritarian rhetoric and tendencies that have begged the question - is the new Republican regime a form of fascism? To determine whether a regime or politician is fascist in nature it is useful to examine Umberto Eco's essay "Ur-Fascism" .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Add your comments below
Whitefish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th...
|Jan 30
|ANTIFA
|1
|Clown Richard Spencers Top 10 Knockout Songs
|Jan 30
|ANTIFA
|1
|Man charged with assault on 9-month-old boy (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|justiceforall
|16
|Armed neo-Nazi march in Montana postponed - ove...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|1
|Small-Town Montana Residents Organize To Oppose... (Nov '14)
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA is GOD
|4
|Montana rabbi speaks out on anti-Semitic harass...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA IS GREAT
|6
|Review: Mary Dana Mohr Counseling (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Steve
|19
Find what you want!
Search Whitefish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC