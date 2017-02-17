Passengers irritated still stranded on Amtrak in Montana
An Amtrak train that has been stranded in the mountains of Montana since Sunday afternoon has reached a train station this morning in Shelby, Montana. The train was headed from North Dakota to Spokane but got stuck in Cut Bank, Montana after two avalanches made traveling dangerous and damaged railroad tracks.
