Passengers irritated still stranded o...

Passengers irritated still stranded on Amtrak in Montana

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

An Amtrak train that has been stranded in the mountains of Montana since Sunday afternoon has reached a train station this morning in Shelby, Montana. The train was headed from North Dakota to Spokane but got stuck in Cut Bank, Montana after two avalanches made traveling dangerous and damaged railroad tracks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitefish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th... Jan 30 ANTIFA 1
Clown Richard Spencers Top 10 Knockout Songs Jan 30 ANTIFA 1
News Man charged with assault on 9-month-old boy (Aug '08) Jan 28 justiceforall 16
News Armed neo-Nazi march in Montana postponed - ove... Jan 23 ANTIFA 1
News Small-Town Montana Residents Organize To Oppose... (Nov '14) Jan 23 ANTIFA is GOD 4
News Montana rabbi speaks out on anti-Semitic harass... Jan 23 ANTIFA IS GREAT 6
Review: Mary Dana Mohr Counseling (Jul '11) Dec '16 Steve 19
See all Whitefish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitefish Forum Now

Whitefish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitefish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Whitefish, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,427 • Total comments across all topics: 278,984,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC