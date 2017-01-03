Why to take hate seriously
I note with great sadness and alarm that a band of Nazi thugs has announced plans to hold an "armed protest" this month with the explicit goal of harassing and intimidating the Jewish community of Whitefish, Mont. On a hate website called the Daily Stormer, the site's owner, Andrew Anglin, recently boasted that "we can easily march through the center of the town carrying high-powered rifles."
