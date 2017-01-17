Whitefish remembers MLK amidst planne...

Whitefish remembers MLK amidst planned white supremacist march

Read more: WICU12 Erie

Neighbors gathered at Whitefish Middle School to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King amidst the threat of an armed march through town by white supremacists. "We wanted to give the people of Whitefish the chance to come together to share some Matzah Ball soup, to share some foods, to share some time together in a safe and connected place where we can remember all of the wonderful things that Whitefish really is," said Cherilyn DeVries, who helped to organize the Monday event.

Whitefish, MT

