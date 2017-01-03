Whitefish, Montana rally held to show solidarity with Jewish community
A rally was held in Whitefish, Montana, to show solidarity with the Jewish community, which has been targeted by a neo-Nazi website. The rally on Saturday was sponsored by the "Love Not Hate" organization, which has been singled out by the Daily Stormer which accuses the group of threatening white supremacist leader Richard Spencer's mother, who lives in the town.
