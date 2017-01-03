When Neo-Nazis Collaborate With Hamas, Should Jews Trust The Right Or The Left?

In a January 5th post entitled "March on Whitefish Moves Forward," Andrew Anglin, the American neo-Nazi who founded the "Daily Stormer," updated his supporters on plans for an armed march that he earlier described as "against Jews, Jewish businesses, and everyone who supports either" in Whitefish, Montana. In this particular post, Anglin added that, "a representative of Hamas will be in attendance, and will give a speech about the international threat of the Jews."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.