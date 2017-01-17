Was Rep. Ryan Zinke, Trump's Interior Secretary Pick, Caught in 'Pattern of Fraud' at SEAL Team 6?

The Intercept's Matthew Cole reports that Rep. Ryan Zinke, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be secretary of the interior, committed travel fraud when he was a member of the elite Navy : This is Democracy Now! , democracynow.org, The War and Peace Report , as we turn to another of Donald Trump's picks for his Cabinet. This piece in The Intercept is headlined "Trump's Pick for Interior Secretary Was Caught in 'Pattern of Fraud' at Team 6." In it, Matthew Cole writes, "A Montana lawmaker tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be secretary of the interior committed travel fraud when he was a member of the elite Navy Team 6, according to three former unit leaders and a military consultant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.