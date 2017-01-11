On the Blabbermouth Podcast: Cursing at Richard Spencer and Considering Golden Showers
First up: a week of crazy, and sobering news, including the Jeff Sessions hearings, the alleged Donald Trump piss tape, Meryl Streep-gate, and President Barack Obama's farewell address. Dan Savage, Rich Smith, and myself take it all on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
