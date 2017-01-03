Neo-Nazi Files Permit for Armed March Against Montana Jews on MLK Day

The neo-Nazi website organizing an armed march against Jews in Whitefish, Montana is firming up details about the much-discussed event - setting a date, time and location for the rally of white supremacists. "As promised, we have filed our paperwork for the March on Whitefish, which is scheduled for January 16th," Andrew Anglin, who runs the website the Daily Stormer, wrote in a January 5 post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.