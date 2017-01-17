Mosque burns in Bellevue; police book suspect
A fire on Saturday morning burned down a large part of the Islamic Center of the Eastside, a mosque in Bellevue. A fire burned down most of a mosque in Bellevue early on Saturday morning, just one day after a man was charged with a hate crime for threatening members of that mosque in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Add your comments below
Whitefish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small-Town Montana Residents Organize To Oppose... (Nov '14)
|Jan 4
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|Montana rabbi speaks out on anti-Semitic harass...
|Jan 4
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|5
|Review: Mary Dana Mohr Counseling (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Steve
|19
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|The Red Caboose DINER, Commercial and/or Former...
|Aug '16
|HankQ
|1
|Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Man charged in sex assaults on children (Mar '06)
|Jul '15
|spydra
|36
Find what you want!
Search Whitefish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC