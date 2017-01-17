Mosque burns in Bellevue; police book...

Mosque burns in Bellevue; police book suspect

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

A fire on Saturday morning burned down a large part of the Islamic Center of the Eastside, a mosque in Bellevue. A fire burned down most of a mosque in Bellevue early on Saturday morning, just one day after a man was charged with a hate crime for threatening members of that mosque in October.

