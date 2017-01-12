Montana neo-Nazi march 'postponed'
The editor of a neo-Nazi website wrote Wednesday that a planned anti-Jewish march through a Montana town was postponed due to lack of a permit from the authorities. "We've decided that due to the permit refusal by the city of Whitefish, we will need to postpone the planned march," wrote Andrew Anglin on the Daily Stormer white supremacist site.
