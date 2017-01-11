Jewish Defense League Won't Defend Montana Jews Against Neo-Nazi March
Supporters of the far-right Jewish Defense League, an extremist group angling for a resurgence in the wake of Donald Trump's election, say they are sympathetic to the white nationalism of the "alt-right" - and have no plans to push back against an anti-Jewish march planned in Whitefish, Montana by a neo-Nazi. At a New York event for the late JDL leader Meir Kahane, organizer Jonathan Stern told Haaretz that "alt-right" figurehead Richard Spencer was "a white nationalist who stands up for white people and there is nothing wrong with that."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Whitefish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small-Town Montana Residents Organize To Oppose... (Nov '14)
|Jan 4
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|Montana rabbi speaks out on anti-Semitic harass...
|Jan 4
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|5
|Review: Mary Dana Mohr Counseling (Jul '11)
|Dec 14
|Steve
|19
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|The Red Caboose DINER, Commercial and/or Former...
|Aug '16
|HankQ
|1
|Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Man charged in sex assaults on children (Mar '06)
|Jul '15
|spydra
|36
Find what you want!
Search Whitefish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC