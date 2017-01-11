Jewish Defense League Won't Defend Montana Jews Against Neo-Nazi March

Supporters of the far-right Jewish Defense League, an extremist group angling for a resurgence in the wake of Donald Trump's election, say they are sympathetic to the white nationalism of the "alt-right" - and have no plans to push back against an anti-Jewish march planned in Whitefish, Montana by a neo-Nazi. At a New York event for the late JDL leader Meir Kahane, organizer Jonathan Stern told Haaretz that "alt-right" figurehead Richard Spencer was "a white nationalist who stands up for white people and there is nothing wrong with that."

