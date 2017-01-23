Huckleberries: Racist activity in Whitefish flashes back to Aryans in CdA
In this 1999 file photo, Aryan Nations marchers as watch John Mattmiller, who cooks at Zips on Sherman Ave., finishes posting the marquee message on the sign in front of the restaurant before the parade. The hubbub caused by white supremacist plans to march in Whitefish, Montana, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day reminds this columnist of the 1999 parade led by racist Richard Butler in Coeur d'Alene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
