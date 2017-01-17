Armed neo-Nazi march in Montana postp...

Armed neo-Nazi march in Montana postponed - over lack of permit

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

An armed march by neo-Nazis intended to harass the Jewish community of Whitefish, Montana has been postponed after the white supremacist organizer failed to obtain a city permit. Andrew Anglin, who runs the neo-Nazi Daily Stormer website, announced Wednesday evening that he would not hold his march scheduled for Monday, Martin Luther King Day, because he has not yet obtained a special event permit from the city of Whitefish.

