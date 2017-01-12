After cancellation, Whitefish official says neo-Nazi marchers a likely can assemblea later

The city manager of Whitefish, Montana, says that although a neo-Nazi march scheduled for next week has been canceled, the marchers can likely receive a permit to march at a later date. In an email to residents of the 6,000-person town Wednesday, City Manager Chuck Stearns confirmed that the march, scheduled for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, had been postponed because the marchers had not filed the necessary paperwork.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.