Young artist on the rise

Young artist on the rise

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: The St Paul Journal

John Cardinal is pictured here with Rick Janvier of Tribal Chiefs. Cardinal is from Whitefish Lake and has been successful in getting exposure for his colourful art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The St Paul Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitefish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Mary Dana Mohr Counseling (Jul '11) Dec 14 Steve 19
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand... Dec 5 Don Birkholz 1
The Red Caboose DINER, Commercial and/or Former... Aug '16 HankQ 1
Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 14
News Man charged in sex assaults on children (Mar '06) Jul '15 spydra 36
Living in Whitefish Montana (Oct '14) Apr '15 Anonymous 5
News Decadent Decks (Dec '14) Dec '14 Wally West 1
See all Whitefish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitefish Forum Now

Whitefish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitefish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Whitefish, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,757 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,040

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC