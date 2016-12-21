Whitefish PD preparing for possible w...

Whitefish PD preparing for possible white-nationalist armed march

Whitefish city officials are bracing for the possibility of an armed march through the city by protestors with high-powered rifles. It's the latest in a campaign of harassment against the Jewish community by supporters of part-time resident Richard Spencer.

