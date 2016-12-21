White supremacists target Montana town's Jewish population for...
A white nationalist website aligned with the neo-Nazi "alt-right" National Policy Institute has urged its followers to "troll" and harass the Jewish population of Whitefish, Montana. According to Missoulian.com , The Daily Stormer website put out a call on Friday for its readers to engage in a "Troll Storm" against Jews in Whitefish out of a mistaken belief that Jews have been harassing the mother of NPI president and director Richard Spencer.
