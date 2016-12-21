White supremacist Richard Spencer's mother Sherry says she is suffering financially

White supremacist and alt-right leader Richard Spencer's mom claims her real estate business in rural Montana is being ruined by the angry backlash against her son for his 'extreme positions' The mother of white supremacist Richard Spencer claims she is suffering financially due to the backlash against her son's controversial views. Sherry Spencer, who lives in Whitefish, Montana, said she is being forced to sell a building she owns in the small town because residents are rebelling against her son.

