White Nationalist Who Yelled 'Hail Trump!' Thinking About Congressional Run

White nationalist Richard Spencer, riding a post-Trump wave of media fame, is entertaining the idea of running for U.S. Congress. He is considering campaigning for Montana's at-large congressional seat that would be vacated by Rep. Ryan Zinke if he is To be clear: Spencer is only thinking about it.

