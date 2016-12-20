White nationalist Richard Spencer con...

White nationalist Richard Spencer considers a run for Montana congressional seat

Tuesday Dec 20

Richard Spencer, whose National Policy Institute has been described as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and Anti-Defamation League, said he's considering running for the Montana congressional seat expected to be vacated by Republican Ryan Zinke . Last week, Zinke was tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Department of Interior .

