White nationalist Richard Spencer considers a run for Montana congressional seat
Richard Spencer, whose National Policy Institute has been described as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and Anti-Defamation League, said he's considering running for the Montana congressional seat expected to be vacated by Republican Ryan Zinke . Last week, Zinke was tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Department of Interior .
