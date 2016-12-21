Website targets Jews in white supremacist's hometown
Rabbi Francine Green Roston, a member of Love Lives Here, a local anti-discrimination group, moved to Whitefish, Mont., with her family from New Jersey in 2014. A white supremacist website has called on its readers to "troll" Jewish residents of Whitefish, Montana, home to white supremacist leader Richard Spencer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Whitefish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mary Dana Mohr Counseling (Jul '11)
|Dec 14
|Steve
|19
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec 5
|Don Birkholz
|1
|The Red Caboose DINER, Commercial and/or Former...
|Aug '16
|HankQ
|1
|Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Man charged in sex assaults on children (Mar '06)
|Jul '15
|spydra
|36
|Living in Whitefish Montana (Oct '14)
|Apr '15
|Anonymous
|5
|Decadent Decks (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Wally West
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitefish Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC