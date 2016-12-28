The Future Is Unwritten: Montana Pushes Back Against Planned Nazi March

With racist hate on the rise, the response of the small town of Whitefish, Montana to an ugly Nazi campaign - from a Swastika-bedecked push against Jewish residents and "the lying, depraved Jew media" to a threatened armed march in January - provides a hopeful model for resistance. The campaign was undertaken by the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, which bills itself alternately and equally terrifyingly as "America's #1 Most-Trusted Republican News Source" and "The World's Most Goal-Oriented Republican Website."

