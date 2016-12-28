The Future Is Unwritten: Montana Pushes Back Against Planned Nazi March
With racist hate on the rise, the response of the small town of Whitefish, Montana to an ugly Nazi campaign - from a Swastika-bedecked push against Jewish residents and "the lying, depraved Jew media" to a threatened armed march in January - provides a hopeful model for resistance. The campaign was undertaken by the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, which bills itself alternately and equally terrifyingly as "America's #1 Most-Trusted Republican News Source" and "The World's Most Goal-Oriented Republican Website."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Add your comments below
Whitefish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montana rabbi speaks out on anti-Semitic harass...
|Sat
|The Worlds Bigges...
|3
|Review: Mary Dana Mohr Counseling (Jul '11)
|Dec 14
|Steve
|19
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec 5
|Don Birkholz
|1
|The Red Caboose DINER, Commercial and/or Former...
|Aug '16
|HankQ
|1
|Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Man charged in sex assaults on children (Mar '06)
|Jul '15
|spydra
|36
|Living in Whitefish Montana (Oct '14)
|Apr '15
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Whitefish Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC