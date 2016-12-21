Pro-Trump Nazi Website Publishes Personal Info Of Jewish People
The Daily Stormer, a Nazi website that has endorsed and supports Donald Trump published the names and personal contact information for Jewish people and urged its readers to "TAKE ACTION." The site made the posting in response to a news story indicating that the mother of white supremacist Richard Spencer was forced to move her business in Whitefish, Montana, due to her son's outspoken views.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oliver Willis.
Add your comments below
Whitefish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mary Dana Mohr Counseling (Jul '11)
|Dec 14
|Steve
|19
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec 5
|Don Birkholz
|1
|The Red Caboose DINER, Commercial and/or Former...
|Aug '16
|HankQ
|1
|Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Man charged in sex assaults on children (Mar '06)
|Jul '15
|spydra
|36
|Living in Whitefish Montana (Oct '14)
|Apr '15
|Anonymous
|5
|Decadent Decks (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Wally West
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitefish Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC