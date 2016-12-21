Police, FBI on alert after threats to Montana Jewish residents
Police in Whitefish, Montana, are conducting extra patrols after a white supremacist website called on readers to "take action" against Jewish residents there. Police are reviewing emails and social media posts sent to the Jewish people mentioned in the post, which appeared on the Daily Stormer , a white supremacist website, last week, according to The New York Times .
