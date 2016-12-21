Police, FBI on alert after threats to...

Police, FBI on alert after threats to Montana Jewish residents

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Police in Whitefish, Montana, are conducting extra patrols after a white supremacist website called on readers to "take action" against Jewish residents there. Police are reviewing emails and social media posts sent to the Jewish people mentioned in the post, which appeared on the Daily Stormer , a white supremacist website, last week, according to The New York Times .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitefish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montana rabbi speaks out on anti-Semitic harass... 13 hr President Sukkat ... 1
Review: Mary Dana Mohr Counseling (Jul '11) Dec 14 Steve 19
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand... Dec 5 Don Birkholz 1
The Red Caboose DINER, Commercial and/or Former... Aug '16 HankQ 1
Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 14
News Man charged in sex assaults on children (Mar '06) Jul '15 spydra 36
Living in Whitefish Montana (Oct '14) Apr '15 Anonymous 5
See all Whitefish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitefish Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Flathead County was issued at December 27 at 11:21AM MST

Whitefish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitefish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Whitefish, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,205 • Total comments across all topics: 277,376,935

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC