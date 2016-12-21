No serious injuries reported after Wh...

No serious injuries reported after Whitefish school bus tips over

The Whitefish School District said they have been notified of a school bus accident near KM Ranch Road Wednesday afternoon, but that no students appeared to have suffered any serious injuries. Trooper Andrew Horton with the Montana Highway Patrol told MTN News that the bus was traveling on a snow-packed gravel roadway when the bus driver tried to negotiate a right curve.

