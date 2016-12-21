Neo-Nazi website calls for armed marc...

Neo-Nazi website calls for armed march in Whitefish, Montana to harass Jewish community

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Jewish Community Voice

The man who runs the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer has announced an armed march by white supremacists in an effort to harass a Montana Jewish community. The web graphic published Friday announcing the march in Whitefish, Montana, is published over a picture of the entrance to Auschwitz and includes a yellow Star of David with the word "Jude" printed in it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitefish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Mary Dana Mohr Counseling (Jul '11) Dec 14 Steve 19
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand... Dec 5 Don Birkholz 1
The Red Caboose DINER, Commercial and/or Former... Aug '16 HankQ 1
Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 14
News Man charged in sex assaults on children (Mar '06) Jul '15 spydra 36
Living in Whitefish Montana (Oct '14) Apr '15 Anonymous 5
News Decadent Decks (Dec '14) Dec '14 Wally West 1
See all Whitefish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitefish Forum Now

Whitefish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitefish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Whitefish, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,408 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,075

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC