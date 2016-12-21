Neo-Nazi website calls for armed march in Whitefish, Montana to harass Jewish community
The man who runs the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer has announced an armed march by white supremacists in an effort to harass a Montana Jewish community. The web graphic published Friday announcing the march in Whitefish, Montana, is published over a picture of the entrance to Auschwitz and includes a yellow Star of David with the word "Jude" printed in it.
