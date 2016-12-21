Montana rabbi speaks out on anti-Semitic harassment
There are 1 comment on the The Jewish Journal story from Friday Dec 23, titled Montana rabbi speaks out on anti-Semitic harassment.
From his youth in a western Pennsylvania steel town, Rabbi Allen Secher recalls having his head "broken open with rocks thrown behind the phrase 'Jew bastard.' " But since moving to Whitefish, Mont., in 2000, he's experienced anti-Semitism exactly once - in an off-color comment from a car dealer - and never again.
#1 Monday Dec 26
As a proud Jewish American I am horrified and disgusted by the recent spate of anti Jewish rhetoric being leveled at the Whitefish, MT Jewish community. It is to bad that such bigoted, inhumane, intolerant and ignorant people still reside in our great land. Sadly we have learned all to often that they do. Though I am in Alaska and not MT, I am standing with you. I am so sorry for the hatred and fear you are being subjected to. But I am also encouraged by the strong, honest and brave people in your community who are expressing their outrage and denouncing these Anti-American, Anti Christian and anti God messages of hate and violence.
Our entire congregation is keeping you in our prayers.
Chava Lee
