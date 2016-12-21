Inventor of 'Alt-Right' Defends Mom a...

Inventor of 'Alt-Right' Defends Mom as His Followers Target Jews in Hometown

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Forward

Amid a campaign by neo-Nazis to harass Jewish residents of a small Montana town, white nationalist and "alt-right" figurehead Richard Spencer is rallying to his mother's side after she said she was under pressure to sell a building she owns there. "They are trying to punish me by punishing my mother," Spencer said in an installment of a regular video diary he posts online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitefish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Mary Dana Mohr Counseling (Jul '11) Dec 14 Steve 19
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand... Dec 5 Don Birkholz 1
The Red Caboose DINER, Commercial and/or Former... Aug '16 HankQ 1
Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 14
News Man charged in sex assaults on children (Mar '06) Jul '15 spydra 36
Living in Whitefish Montana (Oct '14) Apr '15 Anonymous 5
News Decadent Decks (Dec '14) Dec '14 Wally West 1
See all Whitefish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitefish Forum Now

Whitefish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitefish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Whitefish, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,922 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,513

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC