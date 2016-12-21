Christian Ministers Call for Montanans to Display Menorahs in Solidarity
Following threats against the Jewish community in Whitefish, Montana, more than two dozen of the state's faith leaders are urging Montanans to put menorahs in their windows this season to demonstrate support for Jews. "As an act of solidarity, we invite people across Montana to show support by displaying menorahs in their windows this season.
