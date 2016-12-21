Christian Ministers Call for Montanan...

Christian Ministers Call for Montanans to Display Menorahs in Solidarity

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Forward

Following threats against the Jewish community in Whitefish, Montana, more than two dozen of the state's faith leaders are urging Montanans to put menorahs in their windows this season to demonstrate support for Jews. "As an act of solidarity, we invite people across Montana to show support by displaying menorahs in their windows this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitefish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montana rabbi speaks out on anti-Semitic harass... Sat The Worlds Bigges... 3
Review: Mary Dana Mohr Counseling (Jul '11) Dec 14 Steve 19
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand... Dec 5 Don Birkholz 1
The Red Caboose DINER, Commercial and/or Former... Aug '16 HankQ 1
Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 14
News Man charged in sex assaults on children (Mar '06) Jul '15 spydra 36
Living in Whitefish Montana (Oct '14) Apr '15 Anonymous 5
See all Whitefish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitefish Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Wind Chill Warning for Flathead County was issued at January 02 at 2:26PM MST

Whitefish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitefish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Whitefish, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,882 • Total comments across all topics: 277,558,719

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC