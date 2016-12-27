CAIR Expresses Solidarity with Montana Jewish Community as Neo-Nazis Plan Armed Anti-Semitic March
WASHINGTON - The Council on American-Islamic Relations , the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today expressed solidarity with the Jewish community in Montana after neo-Nazis announced plans to stage an armed, anti-Semitic march in that state. A leader of the neo-Nazi movement announced plans for the hate march in Whitefish, Montana, home of another influential white supremacist leader Richard Spencer.
