CAIR Expresses Solidarity with Montana Jewish Community as Neo-Nazis Plan Armed Anti-Semitic March

CAIR National Legislative Director Corey Saylor, 202-384-8857, E-Mail: [email protected] ; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, E-Mail: [email protected] ; CAIR Communications Coordinator Amina Rubin, 202-488-8787, 202-341-4171, E-Mail: [email protected] WASHINGTON - The Council on American-Islamic Relations , the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today expressed solidarity with the Jewish community in Montana after neo-Nazis announced plans to stage an armed, anti-Semitic march in that state. A leader of the neo-Nazi movement announced plans for the hate march in Whitefish, Montana, home of another influential white supremacist leader Richard Spencer.

