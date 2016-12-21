Bipartisan group of lawmakers blast n...

Bipartisan group of lawmakers blast neo-Nazi rally

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Hill

Montana lawmakers from both parties denounced a neo-Nazi group's planned January rally in a ski town, Reuters reported on Tuesday. In a letter signed by top Democrats and Republicans, the lawmakers warned the group that will "find no safe haven here" when they march in Whitefish, Mont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitefish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montana rabbi speaks out on anti-Semitic harass... Mon President Sukkat ... 1
Review: Mary Dana Mohr Counseling (Jul '11) Dec 14 Steve 19
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand... Dec 5 Don Birkholz 1
The Red Caboose DINER, Commercial and/or Former... Aug '16 HankQ 1
Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 14
News Man charged in sex assaults on children (Mar '06) Jul '15 spydra 36
Living in Whitefish Montana (Oct '14) Apr '15 Anonymous 5
See all Whitefish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitefish Forum Now

Whitefish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitefish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Whitefish, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,016 • Total comments across all topics: 277,398,322

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC