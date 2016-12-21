Bipartisan group of lawmakers blast neo-Nazi rally
Montana lawmakers from both parties denounced a neo-Nazi group's planned January rally in a ski town, Reuters reported on Tuesday. In a letter signed by top Democrats and Republicans, the lawmakers warned the group that will "find no safe haven here" when they march in Whitefish, Mont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Comments
Add your comments below
Whitefish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montana rabbi speaks out on anti-Semitic harass...
|Mon
|President Sukkat ...
|1
|Review: Mary Dana Mohr Counseling (Jul '11)
|Dec 14
|Steve
|19
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec 5
|Don Birkholz
|1
|The Red Caboose DINER, Commercial and/or Former...
|Aug '16
|HankQ
|1
|Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Man charged in sex assaults on children (Mar '06)
|Jul '15
|spydra
|36
|Living in Whitefish Montana (Oct '14)
|Apr '15
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Whitefish Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC