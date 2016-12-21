'Alt-Right' Leader Slams Rabbis and 'Righteous Gentiles' as Neo-Nazis Plan Montana March

White nationalist leader Richard Spencer is lashing out against Jewish activists who have campaigned against his so-called "alt-right" movement in Whitefish, Montana, singling out rabbis and mocking their non-Jewish political allies by using a reference to the Holocaust. "The chief leaders in this case against me were not only not only Jews, in many cases, but literally rabbis," Spencer said in an interview conducted by former Ku Klux Klan head David Duke.

