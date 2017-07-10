White Plains Business Owner Implicate...

White Plains Business Owner Implicated In $380K Tax Fraud Case

A White Plains man has pleaded guilty in connection to a tax fraud case involving FreshMex and All American Burger. Peter Spagnuolo, 50, also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced on Wednesday.

