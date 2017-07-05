The Common Council Meets To Push Developments Forward.No FASNY...
The White Plains Common Council meets this evening at City Hall, 255 Main Street, 7:30 PM, preceded by "Citizens to be Heard" at 7. A series of routine procedures and resolutions are on the agenda, with at this time, no hearing on the French American School of New York matter on the agenda. The evening will begin with an honoring of Eagle Scouts Akiva Grimaldi, Troop 613 and Henry Roach in a Recognition segment for the boys earning the rank of Eagle Scouts in the Boy Scouts of America.
