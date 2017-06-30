Sex Offender Reports Move From White Plains To Mount Vernon
The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert on Monday to Westchester County residents regarding the residency of 30-year-old Tony Quiles, who has moved from North White Plains to an apartment on North Fulton Avenue in Mount Vernon. The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Quiles as a Level 2 threat, which means he is at "moderate risk of a repeat offense."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Patrick Navas (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|KnewNavasFromPrison
|2
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Molly
|11
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Trio
|98
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Jul 3
|D healey
|373
|prison for dr. frederick winston (Feb '15)
|Jun 29
|patient
|2
|Review: Carolyn V Minter Law Offices (Jun '09)
|Jun 28
|Sarita
|10
|A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of Registere...
|Jun 27
|333stenbrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC