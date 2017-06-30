Sex Offender Reports Move From White Plains To Mount Vernon

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert on Monday to Westchester County residents regarding the residency of 30-year-old Tony Quiles, who has moved from North White Plains to an apartment on North Fulton Avenue in Mount Vernon. The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Quiles as a Level 2 threat, which means he is at "moderate risk of a repeat offense."

