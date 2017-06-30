Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Wh...

Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing White Plains Man

A New York Department of Public Safety Active Missing Person Alert has been issued related to the disappearance of a 77-year-old White Plains man. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Martins, who has gray hair and brown eyes, was in the area of Renaissance Square in White Plains, and wearing khaki cargo shorts, a blue polo shirt, and black sneakers, authorities said.

