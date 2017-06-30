Brooklyn judge puts alleged drug smuggler on short leash after failed drug test
A woman who allegedly smuggled more than two kilos of illegal drugs through John F. Kennedy Airport failed a court-mandated drug test for cocaine so a Brooklyn judge put her on a short leash to monitor her drug problem. Prosecutors alleged that Tahisha Dubois was traveling with her child from Santiago, Dominican Republic on June 10, 2016, when she arrived at John F. Kennedy Airport with over two kilos of illegal drugs hidden in health drinks and spices bottles in her luggage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Patrick Navas (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|KnewNavasFromPrison
|2
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? (Sep '16)
|7 hr
|Molly
|11
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Trio
|98
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Jul 3
|D healey
|373
|prison for dr. frederick winston (Feb '15)
|Jun 29
|patient
|2
|Review: Carolyn V Minter Law Offices (Jun '09)
|Jun 28
|Sarita
|10
|A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of Registere...
|Jun 27
|333stenbrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC