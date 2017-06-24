Ywca White Plains & Central Westchester Hold Moving Up Ceremony for Their a oeGEMSa
Sixty-eight human versions of a gem took part in the YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester annual end of year celebration for Girls Empowered through Meaningful Support , on Thursday, June 8. GEMS, a free program established over 40 years ago, strives to assist African-American and Latina girls in the White Plains community in becoming self-reliant, competent, caring and healthy. It does so by providing relevant engaging activities in the areas of cultural awareness, health and wellness, college and careers, and self-esteem.
