White Plains Seeking Developers For Downtown
The city released an REFPI earlier this month for three city-owned properties and one White Plains Urban Renewal Agency-owned parcel in the downtown White Plains transit district. "The purpose of the RFEI is to solicit interest and redevelopment strategies for the Development Site that will advance the goals and objectives of the recently released White Plains Transit District Strategic Plan," the city said.
