White Plains Performing Arts Center and Westchester Sandbox Theatre Join Forces
The White Plains Performing Arts Center and the Westchester Sandbox Theatre have announced a partnership that will enhance the educational programming capabilities of two successful organizations. This growth adds additional Young People's Theatre productions to the WPPAC's current schedule of critically acclaimed professional mainstage productions, presented concerts, comedy and special theatrical events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|DIRTY MIKE
|10
|A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of Registere...
|6 hr
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|19 hr
|M Ferraro Clark
|372
|Who is Vincent "Vinny" Mirabile? -- Part I
|Jun 24
|333stenbrian
|1
|Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|9
|Anyone know Daniela Vasco from ossining high?
|Jun 21
|xestarr
|1
|Two Found Dead In Yonkers Convenience Store Tie...
|Jun 20
|Laira6311
|1
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC