White Plains Man Caught With Cocaine, Brass Knuckles, Police Say
A White Plains man found with brass knuckles and 16 baggies of cocaine is facing charges after being stopped on Saw Mill River Road in Elmsford on Friday, Greenburgh Police announced Saturday. Brass knuckles were found in the 2012 Kia Rio of 36-year-old Matthew Tillman in the stop at about 7:30 p.m., according to police.
