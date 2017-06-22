Westchester & Fairfield Cheat Sheet: ...

Westchester & Fairfield Cheat Sheet: Developers break ground on...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: The Real Deal

Westchester & Fairfield Cheat Sheet: Developers break ground on milllennial-targeted project in New Rochelle, White Plains seeks developers for transit location & more By naming their 110-unit New Rochelle building "Millennia," developer ELD Properties, Inc. doesn't make it too hard to figure out who their target audience is. Featuring a fitness center, shared rooftop patio and flexible office space, the $30 million dollar project, which began construction this week, is due for completion by the fourth quarter of 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? (Sep '16) 4 hr DIRTY MIKE 10
News A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of Registere... 6 hr 333stenbrian 1
Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06) 19 hr M Ferraro Clark 372
News Who is Vincent "Vinny" Mirabile? -- Part I Jun 24 333stenbrian 1
News Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 9
Anyone know Daniela Vasco from ossining high? Jun 21 xestarr 1
News Two Found Dead In Yonkers Convenience Store Tie... Jun 20 Laira6311 1
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,266 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC