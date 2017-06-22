Westchester & Fairfield Cheat Sheet: Developers break ground on milllennial-targeted project in New Rochelle, White Plains seeks developers for transit location & more By naming their 110-unit New Rochelle building "Millennia," developer ELD Properties, Inc. doesn't make it too hard to figure out who their target audience is. Featuring a fitness center, shared rooftop patio and flexible office space, the $30 million dollar project, which began construction this week, is due for completion by the fourth quarter of 2018.

