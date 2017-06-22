Westchester & Fairfield Cheat Sheet: Developers break ground on...
Westchester & Fairfield Cheat Sheet: Developers break ground on milllennial-targeted project in New Rochelle, White Plains seeks developers for transit location & more By naming their 110-unit New Rochelle building "Millennia," developer ELD Properties, Inc. doesn't make it too hard to figure out who their target audience is. Featuring a fitness center, shared rooftop patio and flexible office space, the $30 million dollar project, which began construction this week, is due for completion by the fourth quarter of 2018.
White Plains Discussions
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|DIRTY MIKE
|10
|A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of Registere...
|6 hr
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|19 hr
|M Ferraro Clark
|372
|Who is Vincent "Vinny" Mirabile? -- Part I
|Jun 24
|333stenbrian
|1
|Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|9
|Anyone know Daniela Vasco from ossining high?
|Jun 21
|xestarr
|1
|Two Found Dead In Yonkers Convenience Store Tie...
|Jun 20
|Laira6311
|1
