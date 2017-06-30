Steven Spielberg Films In White Plains; Amazon Shoots In Purchase
If you're anywhere near White Plains or Purchase Friday, June 30, let us know if you have a celebrity sighting. According to On Location Vacations, the untitled Steven Spielberg project, previously written about HERE , continues to film along North Broadway and Hamilton Avenue.
