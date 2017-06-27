Patrons Of Northern Westchester Restaurant Warned About Risk Of Hepatitis A
If you consumed a beverage at Monteverde at Oldstone in Cortlandt Manor recently, you might be at risk for Hepatitis A. Dr. Sherlita Amler, Westchester County's Health Commissioner, is encouraging people who drank there between May 31 and June 10 to protect themselves against Hepatitis A following confirmation that an employee with the disease worked at the restaurant while infectious. Hepatitis A is a viral liver disease transmitted by ingesting contaminated food or water or through direct contact with an infectious person.
