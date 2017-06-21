Nicolas Tabio Receives Bob Fitzsimmon...

Nicolas Tabio Receives Bob Fitzsimmons Scholarship for Theatre

Wednesday Jun 21

This year's recipient, of the Bob Fitzsimmons Scholarship is Nicolas Tabio, a senior at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, NY. It will be awarded to him on Stage at Westchester Broadway Theatre on Thursday, July 6, 2017.

