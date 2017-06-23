New York Dems Hand Six-Figure Job To Woman Too Fat To Work
The all-Democratic city council in suburban White Plains, NY gave its party chairperson a six-figure judicial seat despite the fact that she is too obese to climb the three steps to the bench. City judge Elizabeth Shollenberger , who suffers from a digestive disorder and obesity, was appointed to the $175,500-a-year job in December and has since disgusted her colleagues with gastrointestinal issues.
