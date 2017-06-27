Congrats ... Rachel Hollingsworth
Rachel Hollingsworth recently received a $1,000 scholarship from the White Plains Alumni Association. She plans to attend Auburn University in the fall with a goal of becoming a pharmacist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|DIRTY MIKE
|10
|A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of Registere...
|6 hr
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|19 hr
|M Ferraro Clark
|372
|Who is Vincent "Vinny" Mirabile? -- Part I
|Jun 24
|333stenbrian
|1
|Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|9
|Anyone know Daniela Vasco from ossining high?
|Jun 21
|xestarr
|1
|Two Found Dead In Yonkers Convenience Store Tie...
|Jun 20
|Laira6311
|1
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC