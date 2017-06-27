Con Edison Continues Cleanup In Westchester Following Monday Storm
Con Edison customers in Westchester County continue to feel the pain from Monday afternoon's storm, dealing with downed trees and power outages. According to Con Edison, nearly a dozen outages were still being reported in Westchester on Tuesday morning with hundreds of customers out of service in Greenburgh, White Plains and a stretch in New Rochelle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harrison Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|DIRTY MIKE
|10
|A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of Registere...
|6 hr
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|19 hr
|M Ferraro Clark
|372
|Who is Vincent "Vinny" Mirabile? -- Part I
|Jun 24
|333stenbrian
|1
|Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|9
|Anyone know Daniela Vasco from ossining high?
|Jun 21
|xestarr
|1
|Two Found Dead In Yonkers Convenience Store Tie...
|Jun 20
|Laira6311
|1
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC