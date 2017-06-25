Chelsey Hoffman, Adam Seldon
Chelsey Taylor Hoffman and Adam Ross Seldon were married June 24. Cantor Bradley Hyman officiated at the Fresh Meadow Country Club in Lake Success, N.Y. The bride, 30, works in New York as an account executive with Mackage, an outerwear and accessories brand. She graduated from the University of Miami.
